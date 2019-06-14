Baseball
n The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will host the Asheville Copperheads in a doubleheader today, with the first pitch at Finch Field scheduled for 5 p.m. On Sunday, the Gastonia Grizzlies come to town, with that game also scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.
n The High Point Rockers will host the Long Island Ducks at BB&T Point Ballpark today at 4:30 and on Sunday at 2 p.m.
NFL
n Pat Bowlen, the Denver Broncos owner who turned the team from also-rans into champions, has died. He was 75. Bowlen’s family says he died late Thursday night at home. The statement did not specify a cause of death. Bowlen had battled Alzheimer’s for several years. Bowlen, elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, was the first owner in NFL history to have his team win 300 games — including playoffs — in three decades. He had as many Super Bowl appearances (seven) as losing seasons, and the Broncos were 354-240-1 since he bought the team in 1984. Under his stewardship, the Broncos won Super Bowls after the 1998, ‘99 and 2015 seasons.
Tennis
n Former champion Donna Vekic finally got to play on grass at the Nottingham (England) Open on Friday but had to overcome multiple rain delays and another switch indoors before reaching the semifinals. The second-seeded Vekic defeated Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-4 in a match played on two surfaces as rain again played havoc with the schedule. American Jennifer Brady beat fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-5, 6-3 to set up a semifinal against top-seeded Caroline Garcia.