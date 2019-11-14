COLLEGES
n Elon’s men’s golf team has announced the signing of Spaniard Pedro Rabadan and Garrett Risner of Holly Springs. Rabadan is the second-ranked player in Madrid and seventh-ranked under-18 golfer in Spain. Risner, ranked in the top 10 in North Carolina for 2020, received 2018 all-state second team honors while helping Apex Friendship to conference and regional titles in 2018.
TENNIS
n Roger Federer, 38, beat Novak Djokovic for the first time in four years Thursday at the ATP Finals in London, needing just 73 minutes to defeat the world’s No. 2 player 6-4, 6-3. Federer is ranked No. 3.
MLB
n The Atlanta Braves strengthened their bullpen Thursday by signing lefty Will Smith to a three-year contract. Smith signed a three-year deal worth $39 million, with a club option for 2023. Smith, a 6-foot-5, 248-pound native of Newnan, Ga., had 34 saves last season for the San Francisco Giants and was chosen for the National League All-Star team. He was 6-0 with a 2.76 ERA in 63 appearances.
