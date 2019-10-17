colleges
n The UNCG and Elon men’s and women’s cross country teams are set to compete at the East Carolina Pirate Invitational today on the course at Overton’s Lake Kristi. The meet begins with the women’s 6K at 4 p.m. followed by the men’s 8K at 4:40 p.m. Eighteen teams in both the men’s and women’s races are scheduled to compete, including host East Carolina, VCU, Richmond, Duke, UNCW, College of Charleston, No. 9 N.C. State, Coastal Carolina and Western Carolina.
auto racing
n Clint Bowyer has reached a deal with Stewart-Haas Racing to return to the No. 14 Ford next season. Bowyer has been with SHR for three of his 15 seasons in the Cup Series. His extension, announced Thursday, came as the Kansas native headed to his home track on the verge of elimination. Bowyer is 11th in the 12-driver playoff field going into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. The bottom four drivers in the standings will be eliminated after Kansas.
tennis
n Andy Murray reached the quarterfinals of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, by beating Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 6-3 Thursday, while the three highest-seeded players were all eliminated. Murray, a former No. 1 is now 7-7 on tour since returning to action after having hip surgery in January. Murray will next face Romanian qualifier Marius Copil, who upset third-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentine 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7). Top-seeded Gael Monfils lost 6-3, 6-2 to 18-year-old wild-card entry Jannik Sinner of Italy, while No. 2 David Goffin was ousted 6-3, 6-1 by Ugo Humbert. American Frances Tiafoe advanced by beating seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-4.
nba
n Fans will have to wait to see Zion Williamson make his professional debut at Madison Square Garden. Williamson will not be with the New Orleans Pelicans when they play the Knicks tonight. The Pelicans tweeted Thursday afternoon that Williamson will miss their final preseason game because of soreness in his right knee. Williamson missed the final six games of the Duke regular season last year after spraining his knee in a game against North Carolina.
n Commissioner Adam Silver said Chinese officials wanted general manager Daryl Morey of the Houston Rockets fired for his tweet supporting anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and the league emphatically dismissed the request. Silver also said that the league is already feeling “substantial” financial losses because of the Chinese reaction to Morey’s deleted tweet. The league and star LeBron James have been heavily criticized by some U.S. legislators for the perception that they caved to the Chinese regime.
