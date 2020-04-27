NBA
n The Los Angeles Lakers have repaid a loan of roughly $4.6 million from coronavirus business relief funds after learning the program had been depleted. The Lakers applied for the loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, a part of the federal government’s $2.2 trillion stimulus package. The Lakers’ request was granted in the first round of distribution, but after the fund ran out of money in less than two weeks, the team returned its loan, as did several wealthier businesses like Shake Shack and AutoNation.
n The NBA has pushed back the possible reopening date of some team practice facilities for at least a week until May 8 at the earliest, saying Monday the extra time was needed in part to make sure player training options would be safe and controlled in an effort to try to mitigate the threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic. And when those facilities reopen, the rules will be strict. The May 8 date is far from firm, the NBA said, warning teams that it “may push this timing back if developments warrant.” The league planned on giving teams the option of reopening facilities as early as Friday, though ultimately decided more time was needed across the league for many reasons.
n The Chicago Bulls have hired Philadelphia 76ers executive Marc Eversley to replace the fired Gar Forman as general manager and work under new top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas, a person familiar with the situation said Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced. Eversley, a Canadian, becomes the Bulls’ first black general manager after four years in Philadelphia’s front office — the past two as senior vice president of player personnel.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev has become the third Bulldog to declare for the NBA draft this year without hiring an agent. Gonzaga’s leading scorer and the West Coast Conference player of the year, Petrusev made his announcement Sunday, the deadline for players to declare. Wing Corey Kispert and guard Joel Ayayi previously announced they would be available for the draft..
n A Tulane University basketball player who recently declared for the NBA draft is charged with murder and other counts in a Georgia slaying. Teshaun Hightower, who led the Green Wave in scoring last season, was booked into jail Saturday on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault, Henry County Jail records show. He was one of six people wanted in connection with an April 8 homicide in Stockbridge, Ga., Henry County police said in a Facebook post Friday. Police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the victim, Devante Anthony Long, died from gunshot wounds after he was taken to a hospital.
