NFL
n N.Y. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has mononucleosis and likely will be out several weeks. Trevor Siemian will start Monday night against Cleveland and could be the quarterback going forward.
NBA
n A relative of NBA star Kawhi Leonard has confirmed his sister is one of two women accused of robbing and killing an elderly woman at a Southern California casino. The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Saturday that the aunt of 35-year-old Kimesha Williams confirmed that Williams is the sister of Leonard. Authorities say Williams and an accomplice followed an 84-year-old woman into a bathroom on Aug. 31, broke her skull and stole her purse.
WNBA
n Elena Delle Donne has been named the Associated Press WNBA player of the year. Donne helped the Washington Mystics finish the season atop the AP power poll. Napheesa Collier has been named
AP rookie of the year, narrowly edging Arike Ogunbowale.
