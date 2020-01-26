Colleges
n The Elon Phoenix women’s basketball team (9-10, 4-4 CAA) fell to the Delaware Blue Hens on Sunday at home 65-56. Ariel Colon led the Phoenix in scoring with 16 points. She also gathered 7 rebounds in the loss. Delaware’s Nicole Enabosi dominated the game, scoring 21 points and snagging 11 rebounds. Elon is off until Jan. 31st when they play William & Mary at home at 7 p.m.
n The Greensboro College Pride women’s basketball team (9-7, 6-3 USA South) failed to hold off William Peace on Sunday, losing 66-63. Greensboro took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter against the top team in the USA South, but couldn’t seal the deal as William Peace finished the game on a 23-9 run. Nichelle Jeffries led the Pride in scoring with 14 points on 4-of-5 from three. Greensboro will return to the court on Wednesday to take on Mary Baldwin at 5:30 p.m. in Hanes Gymnasium.
NBA
n Dion Waiters spoke about his issues for the first time in months Sunday, accepting responsibility for the matters that led him to being suspended by the Miami Heat on three separate occasions already this season. Waiters, who signed a four-year, $52-million deal with the Miami Heat in 2017, has only played in 36% of the games for the Heat since inking the deal. He has battled suspensions, as well as injuries during the span of the contract.
NFL
n The AFC won their fourth consecutive Pro Bowl on Sunday, holding off the NFC 38-33 in what turned out to be a Kobe Bryant tribute. Players paid their respects to the basketball legend with their sack and touchdown celebrations. Green Bay’s Za’Darius Smith, Tampa Bay’s Shaq Barrett and Detroit’s Darius Slay got together following a second-quarter sack and faked fadeaway jumpers in an homage to Bryant. Lamar Jackson won the offensive MVP, while Calais Campbell took home defensive MVP honors.
