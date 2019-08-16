tennis
n Top seed Ashleigh Barty reached the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio, for the first time and moved closer to regaining the No. 1 world ranking on Friday by beating Maria Sakkari 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 . With one more win, she can move back to the top spot for the U.S. Open. Barty will face Svetlana Kuznetsova, who reached her first semifinal of the season by beating third-seeded Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3. Kuznetsova is playing only her ninth event after missing the start of the season because of a knee injury. On the men’s side, qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka withdrew because of an illness, sending David Goffin into the semifinals. Nishioka had a good tournament, beating sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori and Alex De Minaur to reach the quarterfinals. Goffin will face Richard Gasquet, who had a three-set victory over Roberto Bautista Agut. Gasquet had groin surgery in January and fell to No. 68 in the ATP rankings on July 29, his lowest in nine years. He’s back in an ATP Masters 1000 semifinal for the first time since 2013 in Miami.
college basketball
n New filings related to the arbitration process involving UConn and former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie show that both sides in the case plan to depose of several more people connected to the program including former standout Jalen Adams and his father. Ollie maintains that the school did not have just cause in firing him from the program and owes him the more than $10 million of his remaining salary. The NCAA charged Ollie earlier this year with three level-one violations and issued a three-year show-cause order after investigating the men’s basketball program.
college football
n Former South Carolina athletic director Mike McGee, a former Outland Trophy winner at Duke who hired Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier to lead Gamecocks football, died Friday. He was 80. The University of South Carolina announced McGee’s death Friday, saying he died at his home in Montrose, Colo. McGee was the Gamecocks’ athletic director from 1993 to 2005. He was responsible for hiring Holtz after the 1998 season and Spurrier after Holtz’s retirement in 2004. McGee also hired current athletic director Ray Tanner, who won a pair of College World Series as South Carolina’s baseball coach. McGee also served as athletics director at Southern Cal and Cincinnati. He was head football coach at his alma mater, Duke, for eight years. McGee was an All-American offensive lineman with the Blue Devils.