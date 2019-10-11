colleges
n N.C. State got a big addition to its class of 2020 on Friday. Ebenezer Duwuona, a 6-foot-10 center from Newnan, Ga., verbally committed to coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack. Duwuona plays at The Heritage School and is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. Duwuona is the No. 15 player in Georgia and the No. 33 center in the nation. He picked N.C. State over Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Auburn and UCF. He’s the third commitment to Keatts in the class of 2020, joining Greensboro Day School guard Cam Hayes and Apex Friendship forward Nick Farrar. With Hayes, Farrar and now Duwuona, the current Wolfpack class of 2020 is currently ranked No. 4 in the ACC and No. 18 in the nation.
n The UNCG volleyball team (8-11, 2-3) won its first road match of the Southern Conference slate, knocking off Chattanooga 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17). Junior Maria Esch led the Spartans in kills (21) and digs (18) while posting a match-best .308 hitting percentage.
n Freshman Aidan Tierney clocked the third-fastest time in school history in the 8K as the Elon men’s cross country team competed at the Royals Cross Country Challenge hosted by Queens University on Friday at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park. Tierney ran a season-best time of 24:33. He finished 16th out of 519 competitors as the Phoenix men finished 21st overall with 628 points.
golf
n Peter Malnati started strong and shot 7-under 65 Friday to lead at the Houston Open after morning rain and lightning prevented the second round from being completed.
