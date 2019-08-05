NFL
n Kareem Hunt has learned there’s only one way to avoid trouble. “Lay low,” he said. The Browns’ suspended running back said Monday that a recent off-field incident, which led to police questioning and raised team concerns, served as a reminder of his public profile and provided another wake-up call in his journey to become a better person. “I’m going to learn from everything and not make the same mistake again,” he said. “Definitely learning from it.”
n The Indianapolis Colts have claimed running back D’Onta Foreman off waivers from Houston. He was cut by the Texans on Sunday after coach Bill O’Brien expressed displeasure with Foreman, Houston’s third-round pick in 2016 out of Texas. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Foreman logged 85 carries for 326 yards and two scores and caught eight passes for 111 yard and one touchdown in two seasons with Houston.
n The New York Jets have acquired offensive lineman Alex Lewis from the Baltimore Ravens for a conditional seventh-round pick in next year’s NFL draft. Lewis started 10 games at guard last season for the Ravens and can also play tackle. The 27-year-old was a fourth-round pick of Baltimore in 2016 out of Nebraska.
NBA
n Vince Carter is putting off retirement for at least one more season.With that, he’ll claim the longest career in NBA history all to himself. A person familiar with the situation confirmed that Carter has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to return to the Atlanta Hawks for his record 22nd season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. The 42-year-old Carter never wavered in his desire to play with someone this season. He is tied with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and recently retired Dirk Nowitzki — all of whom played for 21 seasons — for the longest career in NBA history.