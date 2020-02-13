colleges

n The UNCG baseball team opens its season today in Conway, S.C., in the Baseball at the Beach tournament. The Spartans will play 2016 national champion Coastal Carolina today at 4 p.m., Virginia Tech on Saturday at 11 a.m. and San Diego State on Sunday at 11 a.m.

n The N.C. A&T baseball team begins its season today in Lexington, S.C., with a doubleheader at Lexington County Stadium. The first game is against Butler at noon and the second game is against George Mason at 3:30 p.m. The Aggies will conclude their opening weekend in South Carolina with another game against Butler on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

n The Elon baseball team takes the field for the first time in 2020, as Delaware State visits Latham Park. First pitch for today’s season opener is 4 p.m. The teams play again Saturday at 2 p.m. before wrapping up with a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.

n The Elon softball team is scheduled to host its second tournament of the season, the Phoenix Invitational, this weekend. Elon opens with Radford today at 4 p.m. Elon is scheduled to play four games in the three-day tournament against the field of Radford, Morgan State and Siena.

