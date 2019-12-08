Track and field
n The N.C. A&T men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams kicked off their respective seasons at the JDL College Kick-off at the JDL Fast Track.
Some of the Aggies bigger and well-known names did not compete, but the young Aggies held their own as N.C. A&T came away with three first-place finishes, 10 top-5 finishes and 22 top-10 finishes.
n The UNCG men and women’s track & field programs also wrapped up competition at the JDL College Kick-off Classic. On the men’s side, sophomore Jevon Neal set the tone for the Spartans, winning his heat in the 800-meter race at 2:00.27. For the women, junior Ariana Garcia competed in the 800m for the first time in her collegiate career. She crossed the line with a time 2:27.38, good for sixth place.
n Guilford College’s Freshman Julia Taylor set two new women’s records at the JDL College Kick-off. She ran a 1:04.22 time in the 400M run. She was 12th of 20 runners and her time bested Sommer Fanney’s previous benchmark from 2018 (1:06.19).
n The Elon University women’s track and field team opened its 2019-20 indoor season with an impressive showing from its throwers at the JDL Early Bird Invitational. The Phoenix throwing group picked up two event wins at the meet including a new school-record in the weight throw for senior Skylar Barthelmes.
Golf
n Team Langer claimed their fourth PNC Father Son Challenge on Sunday after defeating Team Lehman and Team Goosen in a three way playoff at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. Bernhard Langer and son, Jason, fired a final round 60 (-12) to force a sudden death playoff.
The pair won on the first playoff hole with an eagle on the par-5 eighteenth. Bernhard Langer moved into second place in the all-time list of tournament champions with his fourth win.
