COLLEGES
n The UNCG volleyball team fell to 6-6 on Friday, losing to Elon 3-0 (25-27, 23-25, 23-25) in its opening match of the Jefferson Cup in Charlottesville, Va. UNCG will close out the weekend tournament with matches against Lehigh and host Virginia today. For the second straight match, the Spartans were led by senior Emily Keilen and junior Maria Esch in kills with 12 each. Freshman Gabriela McHugh led all players in assists with 30. UNCG’s lead in the all-time series with Elon is now 27-17.
n The UNCG cross country teams participated in the 2019 Adidas XC Challenge in Cary on Friday, as the Spartan women finished in third place while the men placed fourth. For the men, men, UNCG was paced by junior Alex Roy, who finished the 6k in 21st place. His 18:48.3 finish is a personal best. Senior Taylor Delaney led UNCG’s women, finishing in 17thplace in the 5k.
TENNIS
n Fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber advanced to the semifinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, Japan, on Friday after Madison Keys retired because of an injury in the deciding set. Kerber led 6-4, 4-6, 2-1 when the fifth-seeded Keys retired. Kerber next faces the winner of the match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Misaki Doi. Pavlyuchenkova was leading 2-0 in the first set before rain stopped play for the day.
