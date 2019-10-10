tennis
n Greensboro native John Isner served his 1,000th ace of the season on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to stop defending champion Novak Djokovic from advancing at the Shanghai Masters with a 7-5, 6-3 win. Isner’s nine aces against Djokovic took him to 1,007 for the year. “It’s always a big challenge returning the serve,” Djokovic said. “He’s got one of the biggest serves of all time.” Djokovic will play sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the quarterfinals. Roger Federer scrambled to a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over 13th-seeded David Goffin. Federer will play Alexander Zverev of Germany today.
mlb
n Manager Gabe Kapler of the Philadelphia Phillies was fired on Thursday. Kapler went 161-163 in two years, his team unable to deliver after its offseason spending spree. Philadelphia finished 81-81 this season, its first non-losing season since 2012.
Soccer
n Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, was among 21 players announced Thursday for the American roster for the 2019 Under-17 World Cup in Brazil. Reyna, who turns 17 on Nov. 13, has seven league starts this season for Borussia Dortmund’s Under-19 team.
