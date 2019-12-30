Mens college basketball
n Jaylen Gore’s running 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted visiting Guilford College to a 70-69 upset of second ranked and previously unbeaten Emory University on Monday afternoon. Guilford’s Tyler Dearman led all scorers with 23 points. Emory’s Romin Williams put the Eagles ahead with only three seconds to go, before the Quakers’ inbounded to Gore, who dribbled a couple of steps past midcourt before letting the game-winner fly. The Quakers are off until Jan. 4th, when they travel to play Hampden-Sydney at 2 p.m.
nFL
n The New York Giants fired their second-year head coach Pat Shurmur on Monday following a 4-12 season which included a franchise-record nine game losing streak. Shurmer was 9-23 in his two seasons at the helm in New York. The Giants also announced they will retain general manager Dave Gettleman, who was once the general manager for the Carolina Panthers.
College football
n Ohio State junior running back J.K. Dobbins announced his intentions to forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Dobbins leaves Ohio State with over 4,400 yards in his three-year career. Dobbins finished 6th in the Heisman voting and is a finalist for the Doak Walker award, the award given to the Nation’s top running back.
Tennis
n A day after Andy Murray put his Grand Slam comeback on hold, Japan’s Kei Nishikori has become the latest high-profile player to withdraw from next month’s Australian Open, citing a right elbow injury. The world No. 13, who has not played since a third-round loss at the U.S. Open, required minor elbow surgery in the off-season. Nishikori, who reached a career-high rank of No. 4 in 2015, is a four-time Australian Open quarterfinalist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.