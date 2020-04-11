NHL
n Colby Cave, whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on a rush down the ice, died Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25. The Oilers didn’t say what caused the bleed. Cave’s agent has said the condition didn’t appear linked to the coronavirus. Cave played five seasons with the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos before joining the Boston Bruins’ organization for the 2014-15 season after going undrafted. The Oilers claimed Cave off waivers on Jan. 15, 2019. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Cave made his NHL debut with Boston on Dec. 21, 2017 after getting called up from Providence of the AHL. He played three games with Boston that season. Cave played 15 more games with Boston in 2018 before the Oilers claimed him.
college basketball
n Portland State transfer Holland Woods is headed home. Woods, a junior guard from Glendale, Ariz., announced Saturday on Twitter that he’s returning to the Valley of the Sun to play for Arizona State. Woods, 6-foot-1, averaged 17.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds last season. He received first-team all-Big Sky honors and finished second in the conference in assists, He will have to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules unless he is granted a waiver.
