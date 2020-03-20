college basketball
n Loyola Marymount hired Stan Johnson as its men’s coach on Friday. Johnson spent the past five years at Marquette, most recently as associate head coach. The Golden Eagles reached the NCAA tournament in 2017 and 2019. He was also on coaching staffs at Arizona State, Drake, Utah and Cal State Northridge. Johnson replaces Mike Dunlap, who was dismissed March 8 after going 81-108 in six seasons.
n North Florida and men’s coach Matthew Driscoll have agreed to a three-year contract extension. Driscoll has spent the past 11 seasons at UNF and led the Ospreys to the NCAA tournament in 2015. He’s 184-179 at UNF, with 105 of those wins coming in Atlantic Sun Conference play.
n Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards announced his plans to enter the NBA draft on Friday. Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, led the nation’s freshmen with his average of 19.1 points per game. He added 5.2 rebounds.
