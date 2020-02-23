BASEBALL/SOFTBALL
n Kayleigh Willis drove in five runs in UNCG’s 8-5 win over UNC.
n Greensboro College completed a two-game sweep over Guilford College with an 11-7 win on Sunday. Outfielder Devin Brackin hit a three-run homer in Sunday’s win for the Pride.
BASKETBALL
n Saadia Munford finished with a team high 12 points in Elon’s 66-47 road loss to Drexel. Micaela Ryan finished with a career high two steals and two assists.
TRACK AND FIELD
n Both the N.C. A&T men’s and women’s track and field indoor teams will be going after a fourth straight MEAC title from Feb. 27th-29th in Landover, Md.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.