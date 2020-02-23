BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

n Kayleigh Willis drove in five runs in UNCG’s 8-5 win over UNC.

n Greensboro College completed a two-game sweep over Guilford College with an 11-7 win on Sunday. Outfielder Devin Brackin hit a three-run homer in Sunday’s win for the Pride.

BASKETBALL

n Saadia Munford finished with a team high 12 points in Elon’s 66-47 road loss to Drexel. Micaela Ryan finished with a career high two steals and two assists.

TRACK AND FIELD

n Both the N.C. A&T men’s and women’s track and field indoor teams will be going after a fourth straight MEAC title from Feb. 27th-29th in Landover, Md.

