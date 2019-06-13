pro football
n The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback David Amerson of Greensboro on Thursday. The Dudley High School alumnus was a 2013 second-round pick out of N.C. State and played in six games last season for the Cardinals.
n The Detroit Lions traded tight end Michael Roberts to the New England Patriots for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick. Roberts saw action in 23 games over the past two seasons, catching 13 passes for 146 yards, and three touchdowns.
colleges
n Guilford College athletics director Sue Bower announced the addition of women’s triathlon to the school’s varsity athletics programs. Marty Owens, the Quakers’ director of track & field/cross country, will serve as the director of triathlon. Guilford women’s swimming coach Brad Herndon will serve as the triathlon team’s head coach. Women’s triathlon becomes the 22nd varsity sport offered by Guilford. The Quakers join Eastern Mennonite as the lone ODAC members to sponsor the sport. Triathlon was designated by the NCAA as an emerging sport for women in 2014 and has a 10-year window to demonstrate sustainability as an NCAA sport option.
n Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has signed a 10-year contract extension through 2029 worth $86 million that includes an option in the sixth year to step down and become a special assistant to the athletics director or university representative. Calipari, 60, in his 11th season, will make $8 million each of the next two seasons before his salary increases to $8.5 million annually in 2021 and $9 million annually in 2025. He’s 305-71 at Kentucky.
tennis
n German qualifier Dustin Brown upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart (Germany) Open. Brown was playing just his second tour-level match of the year but hit a number of spectacular winners to beat the fifth-ranked Zverev and record his first win against a top-10 opponent since 2017. The 170th-ranked Brown, who is best known for beating Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015, next plays Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who defeated Gilles Simon 7-5, 6-4 at the grass-court tournament. Matteo Berrettini caused another upset earlier Thursday, defeating second-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-2. Berrettini next faces American player Denis Kudla, who advanced with a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3) win over Gael Monfils.