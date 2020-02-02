colleges

n UNCG track completed its fourth JDL Fast Track meet of the indoor season this Sunday, where Nicholas Thoma turned in a first-place finish at 8:58.71 in the men’s 3000m. In the 800m, it was Kelsey Barrett’s 2:15.87 that led UNCG in the event, tallying a third-place finish in the whole field.

n The Guilford College track and field teams competed on Sunday at the Mondo College Invitational, where A.J. Dalmasi set the fifth-best men’s shot put mark in program history with 10.92 meters. Emily Winder placed fifth in the 3000m, clocking in at 11:24.98.

n The Greensboro College women’s basketball team eased past Warren Wilson College Sunday 81-25. Ashley Free led a balanced effort from the Pride with 14 points. Danyel Armstrong and Nichelle Jeffries also cracked double figures for Greensboro. The Pride women will return to action Wednesday when they travel to Salem College.

