Men’s college basketball
n Greensboro College’s Matthew Brown was named USA South Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. The freshman forward from Orlando, Fla., averaged 10.3 points during the three games played last week for the Pride.
n UNC Wilmington men’s coach C.B. McGrath has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. McGrath, an assistant coach at UNC under Roy Williams, joined the program in April of 2017 and has directed the Seahawks to a 26-58 overall record in three years with the team.
women’s college basketball
n High Point’s Camryn Brown was named the Big South player of the week, the conference office announced Monday. Brown led the team in scoring in two of the team’s three games last week, averaging 18 points per game.
n The Guilford College women’s basketball team will play host to Shenandoah on Saturday in a heated conference game. The Quakers, 7-5, are off to a sluggish start in ODAC play, sitting at 3-4 in conference and having lost their last three contests.
