MLB
n Major League Baseball will cut its amateur draft from 40 rounds to five this year, a move that figures to save teams about $30 million. Teams gained the ability to reduce the draft as part of their March 26 agreement with the players’ association and MLB plans to finalize a decision next week to go with the minimum, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. There will be just 160 players drafted, by far the fewest since the annual selection started in 1965, and the combined value of their signing bonus pools is $235,906,800. The amount of signing bonus pool money eliminated is $29,578,100.
n A “Shoeless” Joe Jackson baseball card from a 1910 series called T210 Old Mill has sold at auction for $492,000. Heritage Auctions said the auction ended after bidding that continued late into last week. The winning bidder’s identity was not revealed. A Honus Wagner T206 card sold for $1.35 million in 2019
NFL
n The New Orleans Saints released Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford, saving the team more than $7 million in salary-cap space and paving the way for first-round draft pick Cesar Ruiz to win a starting job. Warford, who will turn 29 next month, made the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with the Saints after they signed him away from the Detroit Lions with a four-year, $34 million contract in 2017.
