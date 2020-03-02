colleges
n The North Carolina A&T baseball team beat Boston College 8-5 on Monday. The win gives the Aggies a 2-1 record against ACC opponents, with both wins coming against the Eagles. All nine starters for the Aggies reached base safely in the win. Justin Rodriguez led the Aggies, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. A&T will host Elon on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
n High Point sophomore guard Skyler Curran has been named the Big South Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, while teammate guard Jenson Edwards is the Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Curran averaged 21.5 points and nine rebounds while Edwards averaged 14 points and eight rebounds in the two High Point wins last week.
n UNCG’s Morgan Scott was named the Southern Conference softball pitcher of the week, the conference announced on Monday. Scott picked up a pair of wins as UNCG went 4-1 over the weekend. One of those wins included a complete-game shutout, striking out 11 while allowing just one walk and giving up three hits.
Golf
n Former World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson announced he would skip the 2020 Olympics, citing the end-of-season schedule for the PGA Tour. Johnson was 3rd in the Olympic rankings, with a maximum of four players allowed to go from each country. He also skipped the 2016 Olympics because of concerns over the Zika virus.
