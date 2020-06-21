NFL
n Max Tuerk, an All-America offensive lineman at Southern California who was drafted by the Chargers, has died. He was 26. USC announced his death Sunday on Twitter, but did not say when Tuerk died or provide a cause of death. Tuerk played for the Trojans from 2012-15. He was a freshman All-American and an All-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2014. As a three-year starter, he played under three head coaches — Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian and Clay Helton.
n While quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys remain at an impasse on a long-term extension, there was never any doubt regarding his presence on the field in 2020 because of the franchise-tag designation. That point should be proven on Monday when Prescott is expected to sign his $31.4 million exclusive franchise tender, a source said, confirmed an earlier ESPN report on Sunday. The two sides still have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.
AUTO RACING
n Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is to set up a commission to increase diversity in motorsport. The Mercedes driver said the aim of the Hamilton Commission would be to make the sport “become as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in.”
n Doctors treating Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi say he remains stable after a crash on his handbike but is at risk of unforeseen complications. In a new medical update Sunday, the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena said the longer Zanardi’s vital signs remain stable, the better he is. But the update warned his neurological condition remained grave and that doctors cannot “exclude the possibility of adverse events.”
