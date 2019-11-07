colleges
n Four members of the Elon men’s soccer team were recognized by the Colonial Athletic Association as the league announced its postseason awards on Thursday. Senior defender Luke Matthews and redshirt junior forward Tuki Tayali were named third team All-CAA. Mattias Cooper and Kasper Lehm were named to the CAA All-Rookie team.
pro basketball
n The Charlotte Hornets recalled forward Jalen McDaniels from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League Affiliate. The Hornets selected McDaniels with the 52nd overall pick in the 2019 draft. McDaniels, a 6-foot-10 forward, made his NBA debut last Friday against Minnesota, totaling two points and one rebound in two minutes.
baseball
n The Atlantic League on Wednesday conducted a dispersal draft of the New Britain roster, as the Bees ceased league operations in the fall. The High Point Rockers acquired the rights to catcher Logan Moore as well as outfielder Darren Ford and infielder Mike Carp. Moore caught 108 games for the Bees posting a .210 batting average with 15 homers and 66 RBIs. Ford hit .265 with six homers, 37 RBIs and a league-best six triples. Carp batted .260 with six homers and 39 RBIs in just 58 games for New Britain. Carp, 33, was a member of the Boston Red Sox team that won the 2013 World Series, hitting .296 in 86 games.
golf
n U.S. captain Tiger Woods used one of his four wild-card selections on himself Thursday and will become the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition 25 years ago. Woods is the Masters champion and two weeks ago tied the PGA Tour record with his 82nd career victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan. He is No. 6 in the world ranking. He also took Tony Finau, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and 2013 Wyndham Championship winner Patrick Reed.
