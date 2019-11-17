AUTO RACING
n Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Formula One’s Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday for his eighth career victory in a race which ended disastrously for both Ferrari drivers. Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly got his first F1 podium in second place, only 0.062 seconds ahead of six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.
TENNIS
n Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied to beat Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Sunday to become the youngest ATP Finals champion in 18 years and collect the biggest title of his career. The 21-year-old Greek bounced back from dropping a tight first set in the final by racing out to a 4-0 lead in the second, and then held off his Austrian opponent’s comeback in the third. He is the youngest champion at the ATP Finals since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.
GOLF
n Brendon Todd and Vaughn Taylor were tied for the lead with four holes remaining in the rain-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic when play was suspended Sunday because of darkness. Todd shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday morning to take a one-stroke lead into the final round over Taylor (66) and Harris English (68). They all remained in the mix, along with Carlos Ortiz, challenging for his first PGA Tour victory. Ortiz was one shot behind and chose not to play the 18th hole when it became too dark for him to properly see. Todd and Taylor were at 20-under par, one ahead of English and Ortiz.
