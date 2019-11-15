colleges
n Anthony Grundy, a former N.C. State basketball player, died on Thursday after a domestic violence dispute in Louisville, Ky., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. He was 40. At approximately 6:26 p.m., LMPD responded to a call for domestic violence trouble at the home address of Grundy’s mother. Upon their arrival, Grundy was found in the street bleeding from an “unknown injury.” Grundy was transported to University Hospital, where he died. Grundy led the Wolfpack in scoring (17.8 points) and rebounding (5.5) as a senior in 2002..
n Guilford College’s men’s golf team ranked 12th in the NCAA Division III Coaches Poll released Friday. The Quakers received 231 points, 10 points behind 11th ranked Methodist. Taking the top spot in the poll was reigning national champion Illinois Wesleyan with
424 points and 16 first-place votes.
n Georgia Tech has formally appealed sanctions levied by the NCAA against its men’s basketball program. The ACC school announced its notice of appeal last month and filed written arguments with the governing body on Friday. Georgia Tech is appealing a ban on postseason play this season, as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits. The NCAA ruled in September that major recruiting violations were committed by one of head coach Josh Pastner’s former assistants, Darryl LaBarrie, as well as an ex-friend, Ron Bell. Pastner was not directly named in the NCAA’s findings and was largely cleared in the school’s own investigation.
