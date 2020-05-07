college basketball
n Villanova and Virginia, the two most recent NCAA men’s champions, announced Thursday they will meet in the coming season on Dec. 19 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Wildcats won the national championship in 2018 in San Antonio, and the Cavaliers captured the 2019 title in Minneapolis. The teams split a two-game series a few years ago, with Virginia winning 86-75 at home on Dec. 19, 2015, and the Wildcats answering with a 61-59 victory at Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 29, 2017 on Donte DiVincenzo’s tip-in at the buzzer. The teams have played eight times, with the Cavaliers holding a 5-3 advantage.
n Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts have agreed to a home-and-home series for the next two seasons. The first game will be played at Oklahoma State on Nov. 28, 2020. The date for the game at Oral Roberts’ Mabee Center in Tulsa hasn’t been set. The schools are 79 miles apart. The Cowboys lead the series 17-5.
college football
n Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is pushing for a change that would allow players to enter the NFL draft after one year in college. “My first proposal is that we put this decision to `go or stay’ in the hands of the individual and his family, not in the form of an NFL, NFLPA or NCAA rule while allowing the player to return to college football if he does not sign,” Harbaugh wrote in an open letter to the football community on Thursday. Currently, players are not eligible for the NFL draft until they have been out of high school for at least three years.
olympics
n Distance runner Dathan Ritzenhein announced his retirement Thursday, closing a career during which he made three Olympic appearances and also was one of the first to question the methods being used by his coach, Alberto Salazar, who is serving a four-year doping suspension. Ritzenhein, 37, leaves the sport as the fourth-fastest American marathoner in history; he clocked a time of 2 hours, 7 minutes, 47 seconds in Chicago in 2012. He qualified for the 2004 and ’12 Olympics in the 10,000 meters, and also earned a spot in the 2008 Olympics marathon.
