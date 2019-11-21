Colleges
n Elon announced its 2020 football schedule on Thursday. Elon will host five home games at Rhodes Stadium, starting Sept. 19, against Campbell. Other home opponents include Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Richmond in October with the final regular-season home contest set for Nov. 14 against Towson. The Phoenix will make visits to non-conference foes The Citadel for the season opener on Sept. 5 before visiting Duke on Sept. 12. In CAA play, Elon will visit William & Mary and Delaware in the first two conference games before closing the year in November with visits to James Madison and Villanova.
n The Greensboro College women’s basketball team coasted past the Mustangs of Mid-Atlantic Christian University on Thursday, 75-45 at Elizabeth City. Diajah Hickson and Ashley Free both finished with 11 points while Shaiajah Dailey had nine points. The Pride women will return to action Saturday when they travel to Emory & Henry.
Tennis
n Novak Djokovic helped Serbia eliminate top-ranked France to reach the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals on Thursday in Madrid, setting up a meeting with Russia. Britain also advanced despite resting Andy Murray and will face Germany, while Argentina went through as a second-place finisher to take on Rafael Nadal and host Spain. Australia and Canada had already made it to the last eight and met later Thursday to decide the first semifinalist of the revamped team competition. Djokovic defeated Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-3.
