Area
n The High Point Rockers begin a three-game homestand against the Lancaster Barnstormers tonight at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday’s game begins at 11 a.m. and Thursday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
n The High Point-Thomasville HiToms are on the road tonight taking on the Asheboro Copperheads. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Baseball
n Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they are closing in on the mastermind and motive behind the shooting of Red Sox baseball great David Ortiz as he recovers in a hospital in Boston. A judge on Monday ordered a man nicknamed “Bone” to one year in preventive prison during a hearing closed to the public. According to documents obtained by The Associated Press, the man, whose real name is Gabriel Alexánder Pérez Vizcaíno, is accused of being the liaison between the alleged hit men and the person who paid them.
n San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has been suspended one game and fined for making contact with an umpire who ejected him over the weekend for arguing called strikes. Machado is appealing the penalty imposed Monday by Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre. Machado can continue to play until there’s a final ruling.
GOLF
n This year’s U.S. Open was the most watched since Fox started televising the event in 2015. Nielsen ratings show Sunday’s final round averaged 7.31 million viewers and peaked at 10.17 viewers from 9:15 to 9:30 p.m. when Gary Woodland clinched his first major.Sunday’s final round saw an increase of 44% over last year, when an average of 5.09 million watched. It is the first time since 2013 that the final round has averaged over seven million.
NFL
n Quarterback Josh McCown has announced he is retiring from playing football after an NFL career that spanned 16 NFL seasons and included stints with 10 teams. McCown , who turns 40 on July 4, writes in a piece for The Players’ Tribune on Monday that he will be helping coach his two sons — also quarterbacks — in high school this year.