Baseball

n The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Friday said that several teams haven’t gained necessary approval from government and health officials to open their ballparks to a level sufficient for participation. As a result, the 2020 schedule for each team has been opened up. The High Point Rockers are working with several pro teams toward finalizing a 70-game schedule that would begin in mid-July and wrap up at the end of September with a five-game championship series. For details, visit www.highpointrockers.com.

College golf

n UNC Charlotte men’s golf coach Ryan Cabbage said on Friday that Matt Sharpstene has transferred from West Virginia University to Charlotte. Sharpstene began his high school career as a standout golfer at Charlotte’s Hough High School. Sharpstene joins the 49ers roster after posting a 72.07 career scoring average in 31 career tournaments while recording 18 top 25 finishes in his career with the Mountaineers.

Pro tennis

n A tennis chair umpire who has officiated at the U.S. Open was suspended for 2 1/2 years for failing to report that he was approached about altering match scores and for not cooperating with the investigation. The Tennis Integrity Unit said Friday that Armando Belardi Gonzalez, a 40-year-old from Venezuela, also was fined $5,000. Belardi Gonzalez worked at the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Opens.

