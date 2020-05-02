NFL
n The Chicago Bears have declined their fifth-year option for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the 2021 season, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday. The move is hardly a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick. The Bears acquired 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles from Jacksonville in March and plan to hold an open competition for the starting job.
n The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, a former first-round pick who flamed out in Dallas and Miami. Charlton, 25, was the 28th pick in the 2017 draft. He made seven starts for the Cowboys before suffering a shoulder injury, and was waived just two weeks into last season. The Dolphins signed Charlton and he made five starts and appeared in 10 games, but he was a healthy scratch the last four games.
College football
n Kansas and Missouri are resuming their bitter Border War after the former Big 12 rivals agreed to a four-game series in which each school will play two home games beginning in September 2025. The rivalry dates to 1891, and Missouri leads the series 56-55-9.
College basketball
n Jalen Hill is staying at UCLA for his redshirt junior season, withdrawing his name from the NBA draft. Hill started 25 of 30 games for the Bruins last season, averaging 9 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds.
