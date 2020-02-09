Colleges
n The Elon University women’s basketball team recorded its second regular-season sweep of the season on Sunday, defeating College of Charleston, 85-57. The Phoenix earned its first win against the Cougars on Jan. 10 when it won at Schar Center, 90-48. Three Elon players scored in the double digits on Sunday. Saadia Munford led both teams with 19 points, followed by Ariel Colón (16) and Jada Graves (13).
n Opening their season at home, UNCG men’s tennis kicked off the 2020 spring campaign with a win, dropping visiting Winthrop by a 5-2 final. Top-seeded Nico Grewe and Ollie Palmer took down the Eagles’ No. 1 by a final of 6-2, while Roger Rogowski and Alexander Zuckerman combined for a 6-1 decision at the second seed.
NBA
n Free-agent point guard Darren Collison has decided against returning to professional basketball, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday. Collison, 32, abruptly retired from the NBA during last offseason citing religious reasons. The former UCLA guard was being courted by the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers for a potential return to the game following a year where he shot 47% from 3-point range.
baseball
n The Tampa Bay Rays traded reliever Emilio Pagan to the San Diego Padres for center fielder Manuel Margot and catcher/outfielder prospect Logan Driscoll, the teams announced Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.