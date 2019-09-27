running
n Behind a new school record from senior Scolasticah Kemei, the Elon cross country programs closed out competition on Friday at the U.Va. Panorama Farms Invitational in Earlysville, Va. Kemei clocked a 20:44 in the women’s 6K, setting a program record. She finished in the top-10 overall, crossing the line in sixth. The Phoenix women finished fourth overall with 143 points. Michigan State took first with 42 points followed by Yale (98) and Kentucky (143). In the men’s 8K race, the Elon men were 14th overall with 419 points. Host Virginia won with 35 points.
n The world track and field championships opened in Doha, Qatar, on Friday minus Usain Bolt, the sport’s most charismatic figure, who retired after the 2017 meet. American sprinters Christian Coleman and Justin Gatlin both men cruised through their heats in the 100 meters to qualify for the semifinals today.
nba
n The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, on Friday acquired the rights to Joel Berry II in a trade with the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers affiliate). In return, the Swarm sent its second-round selection in the 2019 NBA G League Draft (No. 40 overall) to South Bay. Berry, 24, helped lead the University of North Carolina to the 2017 NCAA national championship. He played for South Bay in 2018-19, appearing in 21 games and averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes.
colleges
n The UNCG volleyball team (6-9, 0-1) fell to visiting Western Carolina 3-0 (14-25, 20-25, 23-25) on Friday. The Spartans return to action today, hosting ETSU at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.