College volleyball
n Elon volleyball coach Mary Tendler on Friday announced the signing of Claire Richey of Lambert High School in Cumming, Ga., and Jordan Gower of Leesville Road High School in Raleigh on Friday. Richey is a middle blocker, and Gower is a libero.
Pro tennis
n Roger Federer defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Friday to reach the Halle (Germany) Open semifinals for the 15th time. Federer is going for a tournament record-extending 10th title. He next faces France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert for the first time.
n French Open champ Ashleigh Barty is on course for the No. 1 ranking after beating seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 at the Birmingham (England) Classic on Friday. Barty needs to win the tournament to overtake Naomi Osaka at No. 1.