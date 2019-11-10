COLLEGE SOCCER
n The top-seeded Samford Bulldogs won their third Southern Conference Championship and first since 2016 with a 1-0 win over No. 2 seed Furman on Sunday afternoon at UNCG Stadium. The first half was back-and-forth to start as each team had just one shot in the first 10 minutes of play. In the 14th minute, Jasmine Greene, the SoCon Freshman of the Year and a first-team all-conference forward, got a great look and fired off a shot that was saved by Samford’s first-team all-conference goalkeeper, Morgan McAslan. Just over three minutes later, Samford drew a foul and sophomore midfielder Alyssa Frazier, a first-team all-conference performer, netted her fifth goal of the year on a direct free kick to put the Bulldogs out front 1-0.
n Thanks to a goal from Alessia Russo in the second overtime, top-seeded North Carolina defeated third-seeded Virginia, 2-1, to claim the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference women’s soccer championship. With the win, the Tar Heels earned their 22nd ACC Tournament title. It marked the 16th time that UNC has won the ACC regular-season and tournament title in the same season.
PRO SOCCER
n Kelvin Leerdam scored his first career postseason goal on a deflected shot in the 57th minute, substitute Victor Rodriguez connected in the 76th and Raul Ruidiaz added the capper in the 90th to give the Seattle Sounders a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday in the MLS Cup for their second title in four seasons. Playing before the second-largest crowd for an MLS Cup final, the Sounders withstood a nervy first 45 minutes before capitalizing on their opportunities in the second half.
