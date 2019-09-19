TENNIS
n Camila Giorgi upset third-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-0, 6-3 in the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday. The unseeded Giorgi beat Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, to set up a quarterfinal match against Elise Mertens. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Kiki Bertens 6-1, 7-5. Misaki Doi will be Pavlyuchenkova’s opponent after upsetting seventh-seeded Donna Vekic 7-6 (5), 6-3. Yulia Putintseva will face top-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan in the quarterfinals after beating Varvara Flink 6-1, 6-1.
BASKETBALL
n Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne has been named 2019 WNBA MVP in a lopsided vote. She received 41 of 43 first-place votes after leading Washington to a league-best 26-8 record. She is the first player in WNBA history to win MVP honors with two different teams after doing so in 2015 with Chicago. She averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists and shot a league-high 97.4% from the free throw line. Washington was scheduled to host Las Vegas in Game 2 of their WNBA semifinals series Thursday night. The Mystics lead the series 1-0 after a 97-95 win in the opener Tuesday.
