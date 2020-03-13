COLLEGES
n The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Friday announced the five finalists for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award which, in its third year, recognizes the top center in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. The five finalists: Olivia Nelson-Ododa (Connecticut), Beatrice Mompremier (Miami), Elissa Cunane (N.C. State, Northern Guilford High School)), Aliyah Boston (South Carolina) and Brittany Brewer (Texas Tech).
n Gabriela McHugh, a freshman on the UNCG volleyball team, is the first player in the program’s history to have been invited to the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryout, in Colorado Springs, Colo. McHugh was one of just 37 setters to be invited and one of just six true freshmen. The tryouts took place Feb. 21-23.
NFL
n The Los Angeles Chargers on Friday released linebacker Thomas Davis, a former Carolina Panthers star, and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane. Davis led the team in tackles last season. The Chargers also put the nonexclusive franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.