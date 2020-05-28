NFL
n Myles Garrett on one end. Jadeveon Clowney on the other Just the thought of it elicited a quick smile from new Cleveland Browns coordinator Joe Woods, who oversaw a star-studded defensive front in San Francisco and could have a similar one in Cleveland. The Browns remain interested in Clowney, the talented defensive end — and the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2014 — who remains unsigned and the top current target on the free agent market. During a Zoom meeting with reporters Thursday, Woods praised Clowney but deferred any questions about the Browns’ pursuit of the speedy edge rusher to general manager Andrew Berry.
MMA/BOXING
n Mixed martial arts and boxing are back in business in Nevada. The Nevada Athletic Commission unanimously agreed Wednesday to allow two UFC events and two Top Rank boxing shows in Las Vegas over the next two weeks. The decision ends the moratorium on combat sports that has been in place in Nevada since March 14, when the commission stopped competition amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC immediately confirmed its plans to stage a show without fans in attendance Saturday night at the UFC Apex arena on its expansive corporate complex in Las Vegas, followed by the UFC 250 pay-per-view show at the same place June 6. Top Rank is expected to hold fan-free boxing shows at the MGM Grand on June 9 and June 11.
NHL
n Since the NHL is planning to go straight to the playoffs, it’s handing out a handful of trophies for the regular season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Not long after unveiling a 24-team right to the playoffs format, the league on Thursday announced the winners of its regular-season awards. Play was halted March 12. Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Boston’s David Pastrnak share the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the top goal scorer after tying with 48. Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl won his first Art Ross Trophy for leading the league with 110 points Along with Pastrnak’s individual award, the Boston Bruins get the Presidents’ Trophy for leading the league standings with 100 points, and goaltenders Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak earn the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals.
