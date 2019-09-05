colleges
n The UNCG men’s soccer team is scheduled to visit No. 19 Clemson tonight at 7:30. The Spartans are 2-7-0 all-time against the Tigers, with the last meeting on Sept. 17, 2013, a 2-0 victory by the Tigers in Clemson. UNCG split two games in the opening weekend this season, defeating George Washington 2-0 at home Friday and then falling 4-3 in overtime at Radford on Labor Day. Micah Albert leads the Spartans with two goals.
basketball
n The Charlotte Hornets on Thursday announced the signing of guard Ahmed Hill to a two-way contract. Hill, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech, averaged 11 points, 3.4 rebounds and
1.2 assists per game over 134 appearances in his four-year college career. In his senior season, he ranked fourth in the ACC in minutes played, posting averages of 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 35 games played, all starts. Hill participated in the Las Vegas Summer League as a member of the Brooklyn Nets before signing his two-way contract with Charlotte.
n Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, Kemba Walker added 15 and the U.S. World Cup team finally got to enjoy an easy night, rolling past Japan 98-45 on Thursday in the Group E finale in Shanghai. Harrison Barnes scored 14 points while Joe Harris and Donovan Mitchell each had 10 for the Americans (3-0), who are bidding for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title. And now, the NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo awaits the Americans as the stakes get higher. The United States is headed to a pair of second-round games in Shenzhen, China — with the first one Saturday against Antetokounmpo and Greece.
