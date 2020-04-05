College Basketball
n Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans will enter the NBA draft and forego his final two seasons of eligibility. He said Sunday the “time is now” to pursue his dream of playing professionally. The 6-foot-3 Hagans was named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman and became one of the country’s best point guards this past season.
n Texas moved quickly to hire a new women’s basketball coach, luring Vic Schaefer away from powerhouse Mississippi State on Sunday. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the move by tweeting a picture of himself with Schaefer and his family holding up the “Hook’em Horns” hand signal. The move comes just two days after Texas dismissed eight-year coach Karen Aston, who had only one losing season in her tenure and had led the Longhorns to the Sweet 16 or farther four times.
NFL
n The Carolina Panthers spent more than $16 million to buy the land for its new practice facility in South Carolina, according to property records. The NFL team wrapped up the deal to buy 240 acres near Interstate 77 in Rock Hill on March 27, according to the York County records obtained by The Herald of Rock Hill. The site is not currently in Rock Hill, but the city plans to annex it soon. Local officials want to build hotels, restaurants and other businesses around the practice facility to create an entertainment complex.
