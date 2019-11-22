collegeS
n The UNCG volleyball team (11-20, 5-11 SoCon) had its season come to an end in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Volleyball Championship, as the No. 7 seeded Spartans on Friday fell to No. 2 ETSU 3-1 (13-25, 18-25, 31-29, 16-25) in Spartanburg, S.C. UNCG junior Maria Esch finished the match with a team-high 19 kills.
n The North Carolina women’s basketball team had four players in double figures and improved to 4-0 with a 76-46 win over Elon on Friday night at Carmichael Arena. Elon (2-2) struggled all night from the floor, shooting 25.5 percent. Brie Perpignan and Jada Graves led the Phoenix in scoring with nine points each.
tennis
n Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both played singles and doubles on Friday, but only the Spaniard was able to lead his team into the last four at the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid. Nadal guided Spain to a 2-1 comeback victory over Argentina, while Djokovic couldn’t prevent Serbia from being eliminated after a 2-1 loss to Russia. Andy Murray didn’t play again on Friday, but Britain made the last four by beating Germany 2-0. Russia will next face Canada, which eliminated Australia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.