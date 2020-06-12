COLLEGES
n Nick Barbour and John Brown of High Point University have been named to the Big South Conference 2010-19 men’s basketball All-Decade Team. The league’s All-Decade Teams were first unveiled as part of the Big South’s 30th anniversary celebration in 2013-14. Barbour (2008-2012) was a Mid-Major All-American and three-time All-Conference player. As a freshman, he led HPU in scoring with 14.2 points a game. Brown (2011-2016), as a redshirt freshman for the 2012-13 season, was named the Big South Freshman of the Year and was the second freshman ever to receive First Team All-Big South honors. He was a two-time All-American and four-time All-Conference.
n Arizona State and Grand Canyon will meet in men’s basketball for the first time in 40 years next season as part of a home-and-home series. The Antelopes will host the Sun Devils on Dec. 13 to open the series and will play at Arizona State during the 2021-22 season. The universities are separated by less than 20 miles but haven’t played in the regular season since 1980, when Grand Canyon was an NAIA school. The Sun Devils and Antelopes met in an exhibition game in 2011 to mark the opening of Grand Canyon University Arena.
NFL
n Former wide receiver Antonio Brown will serve two years of probation, attend a 13-week anger management program and undergo a psychological exam as part of a plea deal relating to a January incident at Brown’s Hollywood, Fla., home involving a truck driver for a moving company. On Friday, Brown changed his plea to no contest on charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief, which means he will accept the sentence but didn’t admit guilt. The order, issued by a Broward County judge, also requires Brown to complete 100 hours of community service and restrict his travel to within the United States for work purposes only.
