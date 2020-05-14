colleges
n The N.C. State women’s basketball team is adding graduate transfer Raina Perez from Cal State Fullerton. Perez, a 5-foot-4 guard was the Big West Conference player of the year after averaging a league-best 19.8 points and shooting 46% from the field, including about 36% from 3-point range. She also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a redshirt junior with the Titans. She will provide help to a Wolfpack backcourt that lost No. 2 scorer Aislinn Konig, who averaged 11 points. N.C. State is set to return five of its top six scorers from a 28-win team that won the program’s first ACC tournament title since 1991 and finished at No. 8 in The AP poll.
n McNeese State University, in Lake Charles, La., has decided to end its search or a new athletics director. In a news release Thursday, the university said a new search will begin during the 2020-21 academic year. Bruce Hemphill was fired earlier this year as athletics director after almost seven years.
NFL
n While there had been much discussion about Cam Newton filling the Seahawks’ backup quarterback job in recent days, there was no indication the team ever seriously considered it. On Thursday, the Seahawks agreed to re-sign Geno Smith, who served as Russell Wilson’s backup last year and will compete to do so again in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.