colleges
n The UNCG volleyball team (3-1) held Southern University (0-4) to just a .116 hitting percentage on Friday on its way to sweeping the Jaguars 25-21, 25-20 and 25-13 at the Maverick Classic in Arlington, Texas. The Spartans registered a season-high nine blocks to keep SU at bay, while junior hitter Maria Esch collected a match-high 11 kills. The Spartans wrap up the tournament with a doubleheader against Incarnate Word and UT-Arlington today, matching up with the Cardinals and Mavs at noon and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
n The UNCG women’s soccer team is scheduled to face Iowa at home on Sunday at 1 p.m., the first-ever meeting between the schools. UNCG opened the year with a 0-3-1 record, with a home loss to Arkansas (3-0), a tie with Campbell (3-3) and losses to Richmond (2-1) and High Point (2-1, overtime) on the road. Nicole Souply leads the team with five points and is the only Spartan with more than one goal.
n The UNCG softball team on Thursday announced the addition of recent alumna Stephanie Bryden as volunteer assistant coach. Bryden, in program history, ranks third in strikeouts (553), fourth in wins (54), ninth in ERA (2.62) and 10th in innings pitched (5161/3).
n UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley underwent a successful surgical procedure on Friday, the school said in a statement. Hurley, 46, underwent surgery to relieve persistent neck and upper back discomfort at the Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York. According to the school, Hurley is expected to be released from the hospital over the weekend, after which he will recuperate at home. The Huskies open the season against Sacred Heart on Nov. 8.
MLB
n Major League Baseball and the players’ association will discuss the possibility of more widespread testing for opioids after the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of a series against the Texas Rangers. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said Skaggs, 27, died after choking on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body. A toxicology report said his blood alcohol concentration was 0.122%, well above Texas’s alcohol limit of 0.08% for driving, and 3.8 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl.
