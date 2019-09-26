tennis

n In a marathon match at the Chengdu (China) Open, unseeded Belarusian Egor Gerasimov upset top-seeded John Isner 6-7 (11), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals. Isner is a Greensboro native and Greensboro Page grad. Gerasimov will face Denis Shapovalov of Canada, who dispatched America’s Bradley Klahn 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

n Andy Murray’s singles comeback hit another roadblock as he lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 to Alex de Minaur of Australia in the second round of the Zhuhai (China) Championships on Thursday.

track & field

n A new era begins today at the world championships in Doha, Qatar. For the first time since 2003, the sport’s biggest event outside the Olympics will take place without Usain Bolt. The effervescent Jamaican, who made the sprints can’t-miss entertainment any time he was on the track, has left a void since his retirement after the worlds in 2017.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments