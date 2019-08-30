colleges
n The UNCG volleyball team opened up its season on Friday by downing N.C. Central 3-1 at Fleming Gymnasium. The Spartans (25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15) head into today’s games against Presbyterian and Wake Forest 1-0 on the season. During the four-set victory, UNCG was led in by Maria Esch in kills with 14, while Holly Behrends had a Spartan-best 13 digs. With the victory, the Spartans have now won three straight season openers, as they also defeated UMass Lowell in 2017 and Air Force in 2018. The Spartans will return to the court tomorrow for a pair of matches, hosting Presbyterian at 11 a.m. before concluding the weekend’s action against Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m.
n High Point University volleyball picked up its first win of the season on Friday, a 3-0 victory over Lipscomb in the opening match of 2019. The Panthers’ contest with the Bisons was the first of six matches to be played at the TCU-hosted Cowtown Classic in Fort Worth, Texas, with High Point participating in its second game of the day at 8 p.m. against Texas Christian. As a team, the Panthers outhit the Bisons by an average of .294 to .059, on the way to scoring 35 kills on just 85 attempts.
n Freshmen Sam Coughlin, Kyle Broderick and Kenny Nzekwe scored in their first college match as Guilford College men’s soccer team won at Averett University 3-1 in the season opener for both teams in Danville, Va. Guilford is scheduled to host Pfeiffer on Sunday. The home opener is set to begin at 7 p.m.
