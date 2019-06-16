TENNIS
n Matteo Berrettini beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (11) to win the Stuttgart Open and his third tour-level title on Sunday. The Italian saved five set points in a second-set tiebreaker and clinched his first title on grass. His other titles came at Budapest in April, and Gstaad, Switzerland, last year. The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime previously reached championship matches in Rio de Janeiro in February and the Lyon Open in May — both on clay.
n Caroline Garcia of France defeated former champion Donna Vekic 2-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) to win her first title of the year at the Nottingham Open on Sunday. Top-seeded Garcia, who finished her 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 semifinal victory over American Jennifer Brady earlier Sunday, recovered after losing the first set to outlast the 2017 winner over more than 2½ hours. It was the 28th-ranked Garcia’s seventh career title and her second on grass after her win in Mallorca in 2016.
GOLF
n Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday to break the Canadian record for tour victories with nine. The 21-year-old Henderson led wire-to-wire for her second victory in three years at Blythefield Country Club, closing with a 2-under 70 in chilly conditions to hold off Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka, Su Oh and Brittany Altomare by a stroke. Also the Lotte Championship winner in April in Hawaii, Henderson matched the tournament record of 21 under that she set in 2017 (when the course played to a par of 71) and was also tied last year by So Yeon Ryu.
BASEBALL
n Edwin Encarnación will find himself in a familiar spot after he joins the Yankees in New York today. Manager Aaron Boone plans to use AL home run leader as his team’s primary designated hitter once the 36-year-old slugger arrives. The AL East leaders acquired Encarnación for a minor-league pitcher in a late-night trade with Seattle. Boone said he expects Encarnación to be available when the Yankees open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
NHRA
n Bob Tasca III raced to his first Funny Car victory in nearly seven years, beating 70-year-old John Force on Sunday in the final round of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. Tasca won for the fifth time and first in 100 races, denying Force his 150th career victory with a 4.008-second pass at 316.23 mph in a Ford Mustang. Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel for his second victory of the year. He beat Steve Torrence with a 3.836 at 325.69 to end the defending series champion’s five-race winning streak.
HORSE RACING
n Kentucky Derby winner Country House is getting an extended break and likely won’t race again until 2020. Trainer Bill Mott says the colt isn’t expected to race again as a 3-year-old. He says Country House hasn’t shown the same eagerness to train as he had leading up to the Kentucky Derby, after which he was treated for an illness. That caused the colt to miss the Preakness and Belmont stakes, the final two legs of the Triple Crown series.