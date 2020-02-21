Colleges
n The Guilford College men’s and women’s basketball teams will both be honoring their seniors today. The men will go first, when they host Randolph-Macon with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. Next will be the women, who will take on visiting Randolph at 4:30.
n Greensboro College’s Friday baseball game against Guilford College was postponed until today at 2 p.m. because of snow. That game will be played at High Point’s BB&T Point Park. Today’s and Sunday’s games against Franklin & Marshall have been canceled. Greensboro and Guilford have added another game between each other this weekend. The teams will meet again at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Guilford College.
n The Elon men’s soccer team announced its 2020 spring schedule on Friday. Elon opens play today against former conference opponent Wofford at Bryan Park. A week later, the Phoenix travels to Buies Creek for a doubleheader at Campbell and Chowan on Feb. 29 with Elon opening against the Camels at 1 p.m. Next up is a matchup at Charlotte on March 28. Elon ends the spring season hosting Radford on April 18.
n Duke football coach David Cutcliffe on Friday announced the addition of Chris Hampton as cornerbacks coach. He joins the Blue Devil program as an assistant coach and will mentor the cornerbacks. Hampton, a former defensive back at South Carolina, spent the past four seasons as Tulane’s defensive backs/secondary coach.
Pro basketball
n The Greensboro Swarm on Friday acquired Trey Phills via the available player pool. Phills, 23, was a four-year player at Yale (2015-19). The Charlotte native appeared in 107 games (80 starts) with the Bulldogs and scored over 700 career points. He went undrafted in 2019, but was selected in the 2019 NBA G League Draft by the Windy City Bulls. He’s the son of the late Charlotte Hornet Bobby Phills.
