Colleges
n The UNCG baseball team walked-off with an 8-7 win over Appalachian State in the 15th inning on Sunday after Spencer Smith drove in Caleb Webster to give the Spartans their seventh win of the season. Webster led the Spartans with three hits and three runs scored. Zack Budzik went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and two walks. The Spartans will travel to Chapel Hill next to face off with North Carolina on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
n High Point University men’s and women’s track and field
both won their first Big South Indoor Track and Field Championship over the weekend. High Point’s women finished in first with 174 points, beating second-place Hampton by 31.5 points. The men finished in first with 178 points, beating second-place Campbell by 57 points.
n The Greensboro College baseball team lost the final game of the three-game conference series with William Peace Sunday 9-7. Greensboro (7-5, 2-1) was led by Michael Garvey Jr.’s three hits and Jacob Rodriguez’s two hits and three runs scored. The Pride will return to the field Tuesday night when they travel to take on Roanoke College.
