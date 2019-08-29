colleges
n Elon’s cross country programs will open the season tonight with their annual home meet, the Elon Opener. The meet begins at 8:15 p.m. with the women’s 4K followed by the men’s 6K at 8:40 p.m. The field is made up of: Campbell, Duke, Longwood, Louisburg College, N.C. A&T, N.C. Central, North Carolina, Patrick Henry CC, Shaw, UNCG, UNCW and William Peace.
n UNCG’s men’s soccer team opens its season at home tonight
at 7 against George Washington. This will be the third all-time meeting between the Spartans and the Colonials. UNCG won the first matchup in 1988, 2-1 in overtime, and fell 1-0 in 1989. Today’s game also marks the debut of UNCG coach Chris Rich. His hiring was announced July 30.
n Guilford AD Sue Bower on Thursday announced the hiring of Moenique Parris, Olivia Sabo, and Joshua Williams as assistant athletic trainers. They will assist head athletic trainer Gary Rizza.
track & field
n Karsten Warholm ran the second-fastest time in history to win the men’s 400 meters hurdles in 46.92 seconds at the Diamond League finals on Thursday in Zurich. Warholm, 23, from Norway, took 0.20 seconds off his lifetime best, but was 0.14 behind the 27-year-old world record set by Kevin Young when he won the 1992 Barcelona Olympics title.
